 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Funerals pending 9/19/20
0 entries

Funerals pending 9/19/20

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

KOONCE, Rev. (Bishop) Bob E., 90, Gibson City, died Wednesday (Sept. 16, 2020). Calvert-Belangee-Bruce Funeral Home, Farmer City.

McCAFFREY, Joseph, 62, Bloomington, died Thursday (Sept. 17, 2020). Kibler-Brady-Ruestman Memorial Home, Bloomington.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News