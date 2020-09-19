 Skip to main content
Funerals pending 9/20/20
HART, John, 80, Normal, died Saturday (Sept. 19, 2020). Argo-Ruestman-Harris Funeral Home, Bloomington.

MONTGOMERY, Brian K., 50, Bloomington, died Wednesday (Sept. 16, 2020). Beck Memorial Home, Bloomington.

MYERS, Randall H., 70, Bloomington, died Friday (Sept. 18, 2020). Beck Memorial Home, Bloomington.

REESE, Darlene, 79, Minonk, died Saturday (Sept. 19, 2020). Ruestman-Harris-Funeral Home, Minonk.

