Funerals pending 9/21/20
Funerals pending 9/21/20

BENZ, Donna, 86, Argenta, died Sunday (Sept. 20, 2020). Calvert Funeral Home, Argenta

COKELEY, Clyde III, 62, Gibson City, died Sunday (Sept. 20, 2020). Rosenbaum Funeral Home, Gibson City.

LUICK, Terri L., 64, Hopedale. Wilton Mortuary, Peoria.

MERCIER, David, 70, Kappa, died Sunday, (Sept. 20, 2020). Kibler-Brady- Ruestman Funeral Home, Bloomington.

MULLINS, Sandra, 74, Normal, died Saturday (Sept. 19, 2020). Kibler-Brady-Ruestman Memorial Home, Bloomington.

REINERS, Wilma, 93, Gibson City, died Sunday (Sept. 20, 2020). Rosenbaum Funeral Home, Gibson City.

WILES, John, 82, Chatsworth, died Saturday (Sept. 19, 2020). Duffy-Pils Memorial Home, Fairbury.

