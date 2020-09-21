 Skip to main content
Funerals pending 9/22/20
HORSCH, Winifred Eleanor, 90, Gibson City, died Monday (Sept. 21, 2020). Rosenbaum Funeral Home, Gibson City

POWELL, Rosemary Ann, 90, Bloomington, died Sunday (Sept. 20, 2020). Beck Memorial Home, Bloomington.

SCHMID, Margaret A. “Maggie,” 60, Waynesville, died Sunday (Sept. 20, 2020). Calvert Funeral Home, Clinton.

