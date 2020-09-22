 Skip to main content
Funerals pending 9/23/20
BAGNELL, David J., 62, Bloomington, died Monday (Sept. 21, 2020). Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home, Bloomington.

CAIN, John M. “Jack,” 83, Normal, died Monday (Sept. 21, 2020). Carmody-Flynn Funeral Home, Bloomington.

PARKS, Richard Homer, 86, Weldon, formerly of Joliet, died Tuesday (Sept. 22, 2020). Calvert Funeral Home, Clinton.

POTTER, Shirley J., 85, Bloomington, died Tuesday (Sept. 22, 2020). Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home, Bloomington.

