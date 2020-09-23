 Skip to main content
Funerals pending 9/24/20
Funerals pending 9/24/20

DEVORE, Joann R., 88, Mackinaw, died Monday (Sept. 21, 2020). Preston-Hanley Funeral Homes & Crematory, Pekin.

HADFIELD, Dan, 55, Eureka, died Wednesday (Sept. 23, 2020). Argo-Ruestman-Harris Funeral Home, Eureka.

SCHWALB, Andrea Marie, 34, Bloomington, formerly of Jacksonville, died Sunday (Sept. 20, 2020). Buchanan & Cody Funeral Home, Jacksonville.

