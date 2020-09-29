Funerals pending 9/30/20

FULLER, Roy D., 21, Roanoke, died Tuesday (Sept. 29, 2020). Knapp-Johnson-Harris Funeral Home, Roanoke.
MARK, Ivan W. “Ike” Sr., 88, Normal, formerly of Sheffield and Princeton, died Thursday (Sept. 24, 2020). Norberg Memorial Home, Inc. & Monuments, Princeton.
THOMPSON, Elizabeth W., 86, Lincoln, died Sunday (Sept. 27, 2020). Quiram Peasley Funeral Home, Atlanta.
WELLS, George N. Jr., 85, Bloomington, died Tuesday (Sept. 29, 2020). Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home, Bloomington.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.