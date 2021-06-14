 Skip to main content
Funerals pending for June 15

COLE, Kevin R., 58, Pekin, died Friday (June 4, 2021). Davis-Oswald Funeral Home, Delavan.

HIGGS, Terry, 71, Bloomington, died Monday (June 14, 2021). Carmody-Flynn Funeral Home, Bloomington.

TURNER, Racheal M. Wessels, 30, Bloomington, died Wednesday (June 9, 2021). Beck Memorial Home, Bloomington.

