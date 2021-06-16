 Skip to main content
Funerals pending for June 17

BROWN, Dorothy L., 81, Bloomington, died Wednesday (June 16, 2021). Kibler-Brady-Ruestman Memorial Home, Bloomington.

DENNIS, Darwin, 60, Downs, died Tuesday (June 15, 2021). Kibler-Brady-Ruestman Memorial Home, Bloomington.

HERRIOTT, Bob, 92, Mansfield, died Wednesday (June 16, 2021). Beck Memorial Home, Bloomington.

JOYCE, Rosemary, 84, Bloomington died Wednesday (June 16, 2021). Calvert-Belangee-Bruce Funeral Home, Mansfield.

WHITTAKER, Reginald, 96, Normal, died Tuesday (June 15, 2021). Kibler-Brady-Ruestman Memorial Home, Bloomington.

