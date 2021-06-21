 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Funerals pending for June 22

{{featured_button_text}}

SHEPHERD, Frederick John, 80, Saybrook, died Sunday (June 20, 2021). Calvert-Belangee-Bruce Funeral Home, Saybrook.

TAMMEUS, Brant W., 74, Delavan, died Monday (June 14, 2021). Davis-Oswald Funeral Home, Delavan.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News