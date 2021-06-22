Funerals pending for June 23

DITTMAN, Donald A., 60, Goodfield, died Saturday (June 19, 2021). Argo-Ruestman-Harris Funeral Home, Eureka.
Return to homepage ×
Please subscribe to keep reading. You can cancel at any time.
Already a subscriber?
Loading&hellp;
-
{{label}}{{title}}{{special_title}}{{start_at_rate}}{{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}}{{promotional_format_dollars}} {{promotional_price}} {{promotional_format_cents}}{{term}}then {{format_dollars}}{{start_price}}{{format_cents}} per month
- {{action_button}}
-
{{special_title}}
- {{action_button}}
×
Please log in to keep reading.
Enjoy unlimited articles at one of our lowest prices ever. {{featured_button_text}}
GILLENWATER, Shirley A., 86, Bloomington, died Tuesday (June 22, 2021). Beck Memorial Home, Bloomington.
KNELL, William Earl, 79, Hudson, died Sunday (June 20, 2021). Ruestman-Harris Funeral Home, El Paso.
SANDOVAL, Alejandro (Alex), 31, New Mexico, died Wednesday (June 16, 2021). Kibler-Brady-Ruestman Memorial Home, Bloomington.
Tags
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.