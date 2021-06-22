 Skip to main content
Funerals pending for June 23

DITTMAN, Donald A., 60, Goodfield, died Saturday (June 19, 2021). Argo-Ruestman-Harris Funeral Home, Eureka.

GILLENWATER, Shirley A., 86, Bloomington, died Tuesday (June 22, 2021). Beck Memorial Home, Bloomington.

KNELL, William Earl, 79, Hudson, died Sunday (June 20, 2021). Ruestman-Harris Funeral Home, El Paso.

SANDOVAL, Alejandro (Alex), 31, New Mexico, died Wednesday (June 16, 2021). Kibler-Brady-Ruestman Memorial Home, Bloomington.

