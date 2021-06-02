Funerals pending for June 3

BOSWELL, Steven, 70, Kappa, died Wednesday (June 2, 2021). Ruestman-Harris Funeral Home, El Paso.
DELANCEY, Geraldine T., 59, Minonk, died Wednesday (June 2, 2021). Ruestman-Harris Funeral Home, Minonk.
SCHULER, Bill, 81, Wilmington, formerly of Chenoa and Minooka, died Saturday (May 29, 2021). Reeves Funeral Homes, Ltd., Coal City.
