Funerals pending for June 5

CAIL, Farric, 57, Bloomington, died Tuesday (June 1, 2021). Kibler-Brady-Ruestman Memorial Home, Bloomington. 

PAYNE, Roger "Peely", 76, Lexington, died Friday (June 4, 2021). Calvert-Johnson & Musselman Memorial Home, Lexington.

THOMPSON, Janice "Jan" Brown, 73, formerly of Morton, died Thursday (June 3, 2021). Davis-Oswald Funeral Home, Tremont. 

WILKEY, Allen E., 85, El Paso, died Friday (June 4, 2021). Ruestman-Harris Funeral Home, El Paso.

 

