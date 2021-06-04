Funerals pending for June 5

CAIL, Farric, 57, Bloomington, died Tuesday (June 1, 2021). Kibler-Brady-Ruestman Memorial Home, Bloomington.
PAYNE, Roger "Peely", 76, Lexington, died Friday (June 4, 2021). Calvert-Johnson & Musselman Memorial Home, Lexington.
Return to homepage ×
Please subscribe to keep reading. You can cancel at any time.
Already a subscriber?
Loading&hellp;
-
{{label}}{{title}}{{special_title}}{{start_at_rate}}{{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}}{{promotional_format_dollars}} {{promotional_price}} {{promotional_format_cents}}{{term}}then {{format_dollars}}{{start_price}}{{format_cents}} per month
- {{action_button}}
-
{{special_title}}
- {{action_button}}
×
Please log in to keep reading.
Enjoy unlimited articles at one of our lowest prices ever. {{featured_button_text}}
THOMPSON, Janice "Jan" Brown, 73, formerly of Morton, died Thursday (June 3, 2021). Davis-Oswald Funeral Home, Tremont.
WILKEY, Allen E., 85, El Paso, died Friday (June 4, 2021). Ruestman-Harris Funeral Home, El Paso.
Tags
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.