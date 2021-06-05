 Skip to main content
Funerals pending for June 6

CHAMBERS, Alyceanne, 77, Bloomington, died Friday (June 4, 2021). Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home, Bloomington.

DAVIS, Charles "Phillip," 81, Clinton, died Thursday (June 3, 2021). Beck Memorial Home, Bloomington.

KOONS, Nellie M., 93, Clinton, died Friday (June 4, 2021). Calvert Funeral Home, Clinton.

LEATHERS, Ronald D., 81, Lincoln, died Friday (June 4, 2021). Peasley Funeral Home, Lincoln. 

McGEE, Jennifer, 46, Stanford, died Friday (June 4, 2021). Beck Memorial Home, Bloomington. 

