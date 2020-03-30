Funerals pending 3/31/20

CROW, Larrie Anne, 58, Normal, died Sunday (March 29, 2020). Kibler Brady Ruestman Memorial Home, Bloomington.
Patricia E. "Pat" Patton, 76, of rural Gridley, IL died at 4:45 a.m. Monday March 30, 2020 at Heritage Health, El Paso.
