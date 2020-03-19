Funerals pending 3/20/20

ANDERSON, Dave S., 82, Jonesboro, Ark., formerly of Normal, died Wednesday (March 18, 2020). Kibler-Brady-Ruestman Memorial Home, Bloomington.

