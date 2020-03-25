Funerals pending 3/26/20

CORCORAN, Judith C., 61, Chicago, died Tuesday (March 24, 2020). Kibler-Brady-Ruestman Memorial Home, Bloomington.

DAVIS, William R., 61, Minonk, died Wednesday (March 25, 2020). Kibler-Brady-Ruestman Memorial Home, Bloomington.

LUDLUM, Delores J., 90, Atlanta, died Wednesday (March 25, 2020). Quiram Peasley Funeral Home, Atlanta.

MAU, Howard E., 87, Bloomington, died Tuesday (March 24, 2020). Kibler-Brady-Ruestman Memorial Home, Bloomington.

SIMMONS, Schmond Keyshaun, 37, Normal, died Wednesday (March 25, 2020). Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home, Bloomington.

SNYDER, Elta Maxine, 82, Casey, died March 13, 2020. Markwell Funeral Home, Casey.

