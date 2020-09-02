 Skip to main content
Funerals today 09/03/20

HARTY, Carolyn M., 82, Dwight, 10:30 a.m. at St. Mary's Catholic Church, Pontiac.

O'MALLEY, Jody, 63, Bloomington, at 3 p.m. at Kibler-Brady-Ruestman Memorial Home, Bloomingtom.

