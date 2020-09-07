 Skip to main content
Funerals today 09/08/20

GATHMANN, Alvena Marie, 89, Matino, 2 p.m. at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, Manito.

SHELTON, Edward, Bloomington, 11 a.m. at Park Hill Cemetery, Bloomington.

