Funerals today 09/11/20

HOPKINS, Michelle Lynn, 45, Bloomington, 12 p.m. at Calvert & Metzler Funeral Home, Bloomington.

UNZICKER, Paul O., 86, Fisher, 11 a.m. at Gibson City Bible Church.

WILKINS, Leah Francis, 100, Pontiac, 11 a.m. at St. Mary's Catholic Church, Pontiac. 

