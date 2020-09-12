 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Funerals today 09/13/20

Funerals today 09/13/20

{{featured_button_text}}

BOWLING, Steven Richard, 73, DeWitt, 3 p.m. at DeWitt Cemetery. Calvert Funeral Home, Clinton is in charge of the arrangements. 

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News