Funerals today 09/17/20

BRANDT, Dorothy J., 94, Colfax, 2 p.m. at Wiley Cemetery, Colfax.

CASEY, Kyle Patrick, 23, Normal, 7 p.m. at East Lawn Funeral Home, 1102 Airport Rd., Bloomington.

