Funerals today 09/21/20

BALL, Louella “Lou,” 82, Wenona, 11 a.m. at Hurst Funeral Home, Wenona.

MANDEL, Ann L. (nee Merriman), 81, Naperville, 11 a.m. at SS. Peter & Paul Catholic Church, 36 N. Ellsworth Street, Naperville.

