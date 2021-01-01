 Skip to main content
Funerals today 1/2/21

MILLER, Robert E. Jr., 86, Lincoln, 9 a.m. at New Union Cemetery, Lincoln.

PANOPIO, M.D., Dr. Edward L. "Ted," 11 a.m. at St. Patrick Church of Merna, Bloomington.

SAMS, James R., 79, Clinton, 11 a.m. at Pleasant Valle Cemetery, Kenney.

