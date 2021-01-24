 Skip to main content
Funerals today 1/25/21

KNAUER, Garry, 68, Fairbury, 11 a.m. at Strawn Cemetery.

MEIERHOFER, James I., 94, Minonk, 11 a.m. at Ruestman-Harris Funeral Home, Minonk. Due to COVID-19, social distancing guidelines will be observed and masks will be required.

