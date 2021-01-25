Funerals today 1/26/21

BRUCKER, Esther J., 79, Fairbury, 11 a.m. at First Presbyterian Church, Fairbury. All COVID-19 protocol, social distancing and masks will be followed.
RAYMOND, Pamela L., 78, Lake Bloomington, formerly of Chenoa, 2 p.m. at Chenoa Township Cemetery.
BRUCKER, Esther J., 79, Fairbury, 11 a.m. at First Presbyterian Church, Fairbury. All COVID-19 protocol, social distancing and masks will be followed.
RAYMOND, Pamela L., 78, Lake Bloomington, formerly of Chenoa, 2 p.m. at Chenoa Township Cemetery.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.