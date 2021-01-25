 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Funerals today 1/26/21

Funerals today 1/26/21

{{featured_button_text}}

BRUCKER, Esther J., 79, Fairbury, 11 a.m. at First Presbyterian Church, Fairbury. All COVID-19 protocol, social distancing and masks will be followed.

RAYMOND, Pamela L., 78, Lake Bloomington, formerly of Chenoa, 2 p.m. at Chenoa Township Cemetery.

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News