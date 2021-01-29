 Skip to main content
Funerals today 1/30/21

GIBSON, Sherman David, 97, Normal, 5 p.m. via Zoom, link available at www.calvertmemorial.com.

ROTH, Kristina Grace, 21, El Paso, 11 a.m. at Community Bible Fellowship, El Paso, and livestreamed on the church's Facebook and YouTube pages. 

