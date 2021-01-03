Funerals today 1/4/21

CRANDALL, Ione Vivian, 97, Normal, 1 p.m. at Hudson Township Cemetery, Hudson.
FREEHILL, Wilma Jean, 92, Gibson City, 10 a.m. to noon at Rosenbaum Funeral Home, Gibson City. A mask is required.
HARTMAN, Elsa S., 99, Peoria, 10 a.m. at the Peoria Apostolic Christian Church, Peoria.
HILL, Harold C. Jr., Bloomington, 1 to 2 p.m. at East Lawn Funeral Home, Bloomington.
KUTZNER, Margaret B., 67, Flanagan, noon at Mount Zion Cemetery, Flanagan.
MILLER, Gregory Alan, 57, Bellflower, 2 p.m. at Bellflower Cemetery.
RISING, Rev. Rebecca S., 71, Bloomington, 1 p.m. at Heartland Community Church, 1811 N. Linden St., Normal. The service and visitation will be limited to 50 persons and everyone will be required to wear a mask.