Funerals today 1/4/21

FREEHILL, Wilma Jean, 92, Gibson City, 10 a.m. to noon at Rosenbaum Funeral Home, Gibson City. A mask is required.

RISING, Rev. Rebecca S., 71, Bloomington, 1 p.m. at Heartland Community Church, 1811 N. Linden St., Normal. The service and visitation will be limited to 50 persons and everyone will be required to wear a mask.