Funerals today 1/8/21

APPLEGATE, Irma L., 93, Streator, formerly of Blackstone, 1 p.m. at Blackstone Cemetery, Streator, with social distancing being followed and masks being worn.

FILIPIAK, Michael A., 76, Bloomington, noon at Park Hill Cemetery, Bloomington.

GAINES, Thomas L., 77, Heyworth, 1 p.m. at St. Mary's Catholic Church, Bloomington.

O'DEA, Charlotte F., 87, Clinton, 1 p.m. at Calvert Funeral Home, Clinton.

SCHUMM, Patricia Ann Clothier, 94, Normal, 11 a.m. at Second Presbyterian Church, Bloomington. COVID-19 restrictions will be followed.

SHICKEL, Franklin C., Sr., 80, Bloomington, 12:30 p.m. at East Lawn Memorial Gardens, Bloomington.

