Funerals today 10/10/20

CONROY, John "Jack," 99, Minonk, 10 a.m. at St. Patrick's Catholic Church, Minonk. Social distancing guidelines will be followed and masks are required.

VISSERING, Gary L., 71, Flanagan, 10 a.m. at St. Petri Lutheran Church, Flanagan, with limit of 50 in the church; masks are required. Service will be broadcast over the radio and streamed on the church's Facebook page.