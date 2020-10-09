Funerals today 10/10/20

BAXTER, Betty J., 97, Carlinville, 11 a.m. at Rutland Cemetery.
CONROY, John "Jack," 99, Minonk, 10 a.m. at St. Patrick's Catholic Church, Minonk. Social distancing guidelines will be followed and masks are required.
PRICE, Lester H., 83, Chenoa, 11 a.m. outdoor memorial service at Christ Community Church, Chenoa.
VIETTI, James "Jim" Jr., 80, Eureka, 3 to 5 p.m. at Goodfield Fellowship Hall.
VISSERING, Gary L., 71, Flanagan, 10 a.m. at St. Petri Lutheran Church, Flanagan, with limit of 50 in the church; masks are required. Service will be broadcast over the radio and streamed on the church's Facebook page.
