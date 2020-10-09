 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Funerals today 10/10/20

Funerals today 10/10/20

{{featured_button_text}}

BAXTER, Betty J., 97, Carlinville, 11 a.m. at Rutland Cemetery. 

CONROY, John "Jack," 99, Minonk, 10 a.m. at St. Patrick's Catholic Church, Minonk. Social distancing guidelines will be followed and masks are required.

PRICE, Lester H., 83, Chenoa, 11 a.m. outdoor memorial service at Christ Community Church, Chenoa.

VIETTI, James "Jim" Jr., 80, Eureka, 3 to 5 p.m. at Goodfield Fellowship Hall. 

VISSERING, Gary L., 71, Flanagan, 10 a.m. at St. Petri Lutheran Church, Flanagan, with limit of 50 in the church; masks are required. Service will be broadcast over the radio and streamed on the church's Facebook page.

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News