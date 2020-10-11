Funerals today 10/12/20

AUTH, Norma L. “Granny,” 84, Bloomington, 1 p.m. at Carmody-Flynn Funeral Home, Bloomington.
BRAY, Thomas E., 93, Clinton, 1:45 at Memorial Park Cemetery, Clinton. With Military Honors.
GORDON, Ethel M., 75, Minier, 11 a.m. at Haensel Funeral Home, Minier, with social distancing and masks requested.
RODGERS, Alice M., 98, Bloomington, 10 a.m. at Holy Trinity Catholic Church, Bloomington, with social distancing recommended.
WARSAW, William Lee, 74, Normal, 1 p.m. Riverside Cemetery, Saybrook.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.