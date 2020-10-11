 Skip to main content
Funerals today 10/12/20

AUTH, Norma L. “Granny,” 84, Bloomington, 1 p.m. at Carmody-Flynn Funeral Home, Bloomington.

BRAY, Thomas E., 93, Clinton, 1:45 at Memorial Park Cemetery, Clinton. With Military Honors.

GORDON, Ethel M., 75, Minier, 11 a.m. at Haensel Funeral Home, Minier, with social distancing and masks requested.

RODGERS, Alice M., 98, Bloomington, 10 a.m. at Holy Trinity Catholic Church, Bloomington, with social distancing recommended.

WARSAW, William Lee, 74, Normal, 1 p.m. Riverside Cemetery, Saybrook.

