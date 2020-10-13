Funerals today 10/14/20

BULLINGER, Janet Sue, 78, Mahomet, formerly of Mansfield, 3:30 p.m. at Mansfield Cemetery, Mansfield, with mask and social distancing recommended.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
BULLINGER, Janet Sue, 78, Mahomet, formerly of Mansfield, 3:30 p.m. at Mansfield Cemetery, Mansfield, with mask and social distancing recommended.
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.