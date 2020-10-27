Funerals today 10/28/20

BEVILL, Joan R. Huxtable, 85, Pontiac, noon at Duffy-Baier-Snedecor Funeral Home, Pontiac.
THOMPSON, David Lee, 80, El Paso, 11 a.m. at Secor Cemetery.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
BEVILL, Joan R. Huxtable, 85, Pontiac, noon at Duffy-Baier-Snedecor Funeral Home, Pontiac.
THOMPSON, David Lee, 80, El Paso, 11 a.m. at Secor Cemetery.
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.