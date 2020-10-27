 Skip to main content
Funerals today 10/28/20

BEVILL, Joan R. Huxtable, 85, Pontiac, noon at Duffy-Baier-Snedecor Funeral Home, Pontiac.

THOMPSON, David Lee, 80, El Paso, 11 a.m. at Secor Cemetery.

