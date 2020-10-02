 Skip to main content
Funerals today 10/3/20

BROWN, William Andrew, 77, Weslaco, Texas, formerly of Bloomington, 1 p.m. at Funks Grove Cemetery.

DAVIS, Ronald “Ron” Eugene, 57, Garland, Texas, 10 a.m. at Rock Creek Cemetery, Waynesville.

DILLON, Dwight Allen “Bud,” Olean, Indiana, at 10:30 a.m. at Mount Hope Cemetery, McLean.

DUNLAP, Father Dennis “Joe,” 70, Peoria, 1 p.m. at East Lawn Memorial Gardens, Bloomington, and 2 p.m. at Old Town Township Town Hall, 22034 East 1000 North Road (Cheneys Grove Road), Bloomington.

FORTNA, Donald, 90, Urbana, 11 a.m. at Forrest Twp. Cemetery, Forrest.

HOEGGER, Ray E., 89, Odell, noon at St. Paul Catholic Church, Odell.

NICKUM, Doris Marie, 12:30 p.m. at Park Hill Cemetery. The visitation and service will be limited to fifty persons and masks will be required.  

PODBELSEK, Noreta G. “Dee,” 83, New Holland, noon at Fricke-Calvert-Schrader Funeral Home, Lincoln

