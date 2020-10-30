Funerals today 10/31/20

BROOKS, Danny W., 71, Atlanta, 10:30 a.m. at Atlanta Christian Church.
HEDRICK, Margie Sue, 78, Fairbury, 10 a.m. at First Baptist Church in Fairbury.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
BROOKS, Danny W., 71, Atlanta, 10:30 a.m. at Atlanta Christian Church.
HEDRICK, Margie Sue, 78, Fairbury, 10 a.m. at First Baptist Church in Fairbury.
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.