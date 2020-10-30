 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Funerals today 10/31/20

Funerals today 10/31/20

{{featured_button_text}}

BROOKS, Danny W., 71, Atlanta, 10:30 a.m. at Atlanta Christian Church. 

HEDRICK, Margie Sue, 78, Fairbury, 10 a.m. at First Baptist Church in Fairbury.

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News