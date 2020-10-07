Funerals today 10/8/20

FULKS, Darlene Mae, 86, Heyworth, 11 a.m. at Randolph Township Memorial Cemetery, Heyworth.
NICHOLS, Ronald Eugene, 82, Pleasant Shade, Tennessee, formerly of Atlanta, 10:30 a.m. at the Atlanta Township Cemetery.
NOLAN, Marilyn, 89, formerly of Wenona, 11 a.m. at St. Mary's Church, Wenona, with mask and social distancing guidelines followed. Service will be live streamed via Hurst Funeral Homes Facebook page.
