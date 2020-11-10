Funerals today 11/11/20

WEBER, Robert Gregory, 58, formerly of Bloomington, more recently of Scottsdale, Arizona, 11 a.m. at St. Mary's Catholic Church, Bloomington.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
WEBER, Robert Gregory, 58, formerly of Bloomington, more recently of Scottsdale, Arizona, 11 a.m. at St. Mary's Catholic Church, Bloomington.
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.