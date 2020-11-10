 Skip to main content
Funerals today 11/11/20

WEBER, Robert Gregory, 58, formerly of Bloomington, more recently of Scottsdale, Arizona, 11 a.m. at St. Mary's Catholic Church, Bloomington. 

