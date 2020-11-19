 Skip to main content
Funerals today 11/20/20

BARNES-SCHMEDAKE, Carol C., 64, 1:30 p.m. at Park Hill Cemetery, Bloomington.

DeGARCIA, Angelica Alvarez, 59, Bloomington, 10 a.m. at Holy Trinity Catholic Church, Bloomington. CDC guidelines will be followed, including limited the number of people allowed in the facility at one time to 25.

WURMNEST, Thomas E., 66, Sibley, 10 a.m. at Rosenbaum Funeral Home, Gibson City. Social distancing guidelines will be observed.

