Funerals today 11/21/20

Funerals today 11/21/20

CAMPBELL, Chad M., 57, Normal, 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. at College Park Christian Church, Normal.

HOWELL, Karen Jean (nee Sinn), 77, services will be private.

