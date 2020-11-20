Funerals today 11/21/20

CAMPBELL, Chad M., 57, Normal, 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. at College Park Christian Church, Normal.
HOWELL, Karen Jean (nee Sinn), 77, services will be private.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
CAMPBELL, Chad M., 57, Normal, 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. at College Park Christian Church, Normal.
HOWELL, Karen Jean (nee Sinn), 77, services will be private.
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.