Funerals today 11/5/20

ENGEL, John H., 90, Kappa, 10:00 a.m. at Evergreen Cemetery, El Paso.
FEVER, Daniel D., 60, Gridley, 12:30 p.m. at Calvert-Johnson & Froelich Memorial Home, El Paso.
HOLMQUIST, Betty Lou, 90, of Bloomington, 11 a.m. at East White Oak Bible Church, Carlock.
POWELL, Dennis "Chief," 78, Heyworth, 10 a.m. at Heyworth Christian Church, Heyworth. Masks and social distancing will be enforced.
SIEBERT, Richard L., 63, Hudson, 11 a.m. at Hudson Township Cemetery. Masks are required for all attending.
