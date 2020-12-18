Funerals today 12/19/20

BEUHNE-BALLANTINI, Robert J. Sr., 83, Lexington, 1 p.m. at Calvert-Johnson & Musselman Memorial Home, Lexington.

BIEHL, Linda J. Biehl, 67, McLean, 11 a.m. at Eminence Christian Church, rural Atlanta.

HARROLD, Janet K., 71, Clinton, 2 p.m. at Oak Park Cemetery, Clinton.

WEIKEL, James C., 87, Clinton, 3 p.m. at First Christian Church, Clinton.

WOODBURN, John Alexander, 88, Pontiac, 11:30 a.m. at Sunny Slope Cemetery, Saunemin.

Janet K. Harrold, 71 of Clinton, IL passed away 8:31 AM December 16, 2020 at HSHS St. John's Hospital, Springfield, IL.

Graveside services will be conducted at 2 PM, Saturday December 19, 2020 at Oak Park Cemetery, Clinton,

James C. Weikel, 87 of Clinton, IL passed away 8:15 AM December 16, 2020 at Manor Court, Clinton, IL.

Services will be 3:00 PM, Saturday, December 19, 2020 at First Christian Church, Clinton