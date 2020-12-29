Funerals today 12/30/20

ARTEMAN, Vanessa Lillie, 106, Rio Rancho, New Mexico, formerly of rural Heyworth and Bloomington, 10 a.m. at Holy Trinity Church, Bloomington.
ORENDORFF, Stephen John "Steve", Bloomington, 11:30 a.m. at St. Mary's Cemetery, Bloomington.
ARTEMAN, Vanessa Lillie, 106, Rio Rancho, New Mexico, formerly of rural Heyworth and Bloomington, 10 a.m. at Holy Trinity Church, Bloomington.
ORENDORFF, Stephen John "Steve", Bloomington, 11:30 a.m. at St. Mary's Cemetery, Bloomington.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.