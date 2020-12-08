 Skip to main content
Funerals today 12/9/20

KUNTZ, Wilma Marie, 90,Gridley, December 9, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Gridley Cemetery. Services will be live streamed at www.gridleyacchurch.org.

