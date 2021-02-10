 Skip to main content
Funerals today 2/11/21

KUNTZ, Clyde Raymond and Wilma, Gridley, 10:30 a.m. at Apostolic Christian Church of Gridley, and livestreamed at www.gridleyacchurch.org. Due to COVID-19, social distancing will be observed and face masks required. 

