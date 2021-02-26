Funerals today 2/27/21

ALEXANDER, Betty I., 86, Lexington, 11 a.m. at Lexington Community Church, Lexington. Due to COVID-19, face masks are required inside the building, and social distancing guidelines are to be followed.

FUNK, John Benjamin "JB," 56, Normal, noon at Funks Grove Chapel.

HARROLD, Linda Jo, 73, Clinton, 11 a.m. at Calvert Funeral Home, Clinton.

LUSH, James "Jim" Darrell, Jr., 59, Heyworth, 4 p.m. at Heyworth Christian Church. Social distancing and other COVID-19 guidelines will be followed.

SMITH, Robert L., 70, Odell, 11 a.m. at Calvert & Martin Funeral Home, Pontiac.

STALTER, Dr. Larry P., 73, Cullom, noon at West Lawn Cemetery, Cullom. COVID-19 guidelines will be followed and masks are required.

WOLFE, Judith Ann "Judy," 75, Clinton, 3 p.m. at Calvert Funeral Home, Clinton. Masks will be required at the funeral home.