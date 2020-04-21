Funerals today 4/22/20

METCALF, Robert Leo, 93, Bloomington, 2:45 p.m. private service on Facebook Live, at East Lawn Funeral Home & East Lawn Memorial Gardens page.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delievered to your inbox.
METCALF, Robert Leo, 93, Bloomington, 2:45 p.m. private service on Facebook Live, at East Lawn Funeral Home & East Lawn Memorial Gardens page.
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delievered to your inbox.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.