Funerals Today 6/20/20

DOVEL, Marvin, 79, Bloomington, Celebration of Life, 10 a.m. at Community Evangelical Free Church, Mamomet. Bring a lawn chair.

JOHNSON, Wanda R., 76, Eureka, 10 a.m. at Eureka Grace Church of the Nazarene. Social distancing and attendance restrictions will be in place. Masks are required.