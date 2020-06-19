Funerals Today 6/20/20
Funerals Today 6/20/20

DOVEL, Marvin, 79, Bloomington, Celebration of Life, 10 a.m. at Community Evangelical Free Church, Mamomet. Bring a lawn chair.

JOHNSON, Wanda R., 76, Eureka, 10 a.m. at Eureka Grace Church of the Nazarene. Social distancing and attendance restrictions will be in place. Masks are required.

MERIDITH, Wilma E., 91, Minier, 1 p.m. at Haensel Funeral Home, Minier. The family requests visitors practice social distancing.

RANDOLPH, JoAnn, 83, Chillicothe, 2 p.m. at Randolph Cemetery, Kenney.

VAIL, Jacqueline M., 90, Tucson, Ariz., 11:30 a.m. in Holy Cross Cemetery, Normal. Social distancing rules will be followed.

