Funerals today 6/27/20

Funerals today 6/27/20

{{featured_button_text}}

TRAUM, Andrew P., 51, Normal, 1 to 4 p.m. at Traum residence. 

VALENTINE, Clint L., 55, McLean, 11 a.m. at Mount Hope Community Hall. 

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News