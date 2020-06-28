Funerals today 6/29/20

Funerals today 6/29/20

{{featured_button_text}}

PROCHNOW, Kenneth E., 87, Madison/Verona, 10 a.m. to noon, Ryan Funeral Home, Verona.

RYAN, Patricia A., 80, Minonk, 11 a.m. at Trinity Lutheran Church, El Paso.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News