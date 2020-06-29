Funerals today 6/30/20

BRUCKER, Andy, 38, Anchor, 11 a.m. at Wiley Cemetery, Colfax.

TEBRUGGE, Mildred Elizabeth, 96, Normal, 2 p.m. at Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home, Bloomington. 

